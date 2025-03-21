March 21, 2025
Indiana News

Clean Up After Bartholomew County Tornado

by Network Indiana0
A solitary tree in a field, wrapped with debris from a storm or tornado, under a clear sky.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — People spent Thursday cleaning up after an EF-2 tornado tore through the area Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service confirmed the storm lasted 13 minutes, starting south of Columbus and moving northeast.

No injuries were reported.

Survey teams from the NWS and county emergency management assessed the damage, including barns and silos destroyed near County Road South 650 East.

Residents described the storm as fast-moving and intense, with one man saying he barely had time to get his family to safety.

Related posts

Hit-and-run Crash Investigation Leads to Other Charges

Dean Jackson

Suspicious white van reported in Kosciusko County, remain vigilant police say

WOWO News

Chamber of Commerce Names Brooks Top Gov’t Leader

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.