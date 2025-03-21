Clean Up After Bartholomew County Tornado

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — People spent Thursday cleaning up after an EF-2 tornado tore through the area Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service confirmed the storm lasted 13 minutes, starting south of Columbus and moving northeast.

No injuries were reported.

Survey teams from the NWS and county emergency management assessed the damage, including barns and silos destroyed near County Road South 650 East.

Residents described the storm as fast-moving and intense, with one man saying he barely had time to get his family to safety.