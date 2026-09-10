Bluffton awarded $350,000 grant for homeowner repairs

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) — The City of Bluffton has been awarded a $350,000 state grant to help eligible homeowners pay for critical repairs and improvements.

The funding comes through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs’ Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program, which assists low- and moderate-income homeowners with necessary housing repairs.

The project also includes an estimated $97,000 in local matching funds, bringing the total anticipated investment to about $447,000.

Eligible repairs could include roof work, heating and cooling system repairs or replacement, water heater replacement, entrance accessibility improvements and bathroom modifications to improve accessibility.

The city will work with its program partners to administer the grant and help residents through the application and eligibility process.

Additional information about eligibility requirements, applications and available repairs will be announced by the city as the program moves forward.

The Wells County Foundation, Harrison Township and Lancaster Township are providing local financial support for the project.