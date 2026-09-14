Kuehnert Dairy’s Fall Festival returns for the season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Kuehnert Dairy Farm’s annual Fall Festival is back for the season, offering more than 30 attractions for families and visitors.

According to WANE 15, the festival runs each weekend through Oct. 25. Hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Activities include a corn maze, hayrides, pumpkins and the chance to see baby calves.

The Kuehnert Milk House is also open to visitors. The on-farm processing facility and retail store includes the Udder Upp Cafe, which serves hard-dipped ice cream, cheese curds and pizza.

Admission is $15 per person, while children age 2 and younger can attend for free. Tickets are nonrefundable.

The festival is located at Kuehnert Dairy Farm in Fort Wayne. More information and tickets are available through the Kuehnert Dairy website.