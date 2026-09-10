Two injured in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Two people were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 68 and County Road 327.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2:41 p.m.

According to investigators, a 2007 Chrysler Sebring driven by 58-year-old Michael Roehm of Garrett was stopped at a stop sign on County Road 68. Roehm then pulled into the intersection and struck a 2017 Ford Fusion traveling south on County Road 327.

The Ford, driven by 34-year-old Kenosha Fernandez of Kendallville, continued southeast into a field before coming to a stop.

Fernandez reported chest pain and had a nosebleed following the crash. A 15-year-old passenger, Dreadynn Baker of Kendallville, suffered a possible broken arm.

Both Fernandez and Baker were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Roehm was not injured.

The Chrysler sustained heavy damage to the driver’s side, while the Ford had heavy front-end damage.

Garrett police, Auburn police, Indiana State Police, LaOtto Fire Department, Parkview EMS and DeKalb County Central Communications assisted with the response.