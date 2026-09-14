Fort Wayne protest calls for an end to gun violence while honoring April shooting victim

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Community members gathered at the Allen County Courthouse green Saturday to protest gun violence and honor a Fort Wayne woman who was killed in an April shooting.

According to 21-Alive, the rally began at 2 p.m. and included signs, posters and calls for change and a safer Fort Wayne.

Organizer Niya Ellington said the protest was held in honor of Latisha Ann Marie Green, who was killed in an April shooting on Fort Wayne’s southeast side. Four other people were injured in the shooting.

Ellington said the gathering was intended to remember Green while also raising awareness about gun violence in the community.

“There has not been a lot of justice, like in her case, and it’s really sad,” Ellington said.

Ellington said she hopes the protest can give Green’s family and others affected by gun violence hope that justice will be served.