BMV Wabash Branch to Relocate to New Location in October

WABASH, Ind. (WOWO)— The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced its Wabash branch will soon relocate to a new site on Cass Street.

The current branch at 1679 N. Cass St. will close after business on Monday, Oct. 6. The new location, at 403 S. Cass St., Suite A, will open Friday, Oct. 10, with the same hours of operation: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The BMV said the new branch will add capacity for customer services, expanding from five to six service stations and introducing a BMV Connect kiosk. The kiosks allow customers to complete more than a dozen transactions in English or Spanish, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

During the transition, customers can visit the Peru branch for in-person transactions. To accommodate the relocation, the Peru branch — typically closed on Wednesdays — will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

For a list of locations, hours, or to complete transactions online, customers can visit IN.gov/BMV.