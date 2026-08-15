August 15, 2026
Local News

Body Of Teen Recovered From Mississinewa River

by Alyssa Foster0

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The body of a 19-year-old Delaware County teen missing since Wednesday has been recovered from the Mississinewa River.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Morey of Albany was found Saturday as crews resumed an extensive search.

Boats, aircraft, drones, K-9 teams and others battled rising water, swift currents, debris and severe weather.

Morey had recently graduated from Delta High School and was preparing to attend Purdue.

Three others who jumped from a bridge into the river Wednesday were rescued.

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