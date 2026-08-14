Woman critically injured after pedestrian crash involving Fort Wayne school bus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A pedestrian was critically injured this morning in a crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus.

The crash happened around 7:44 a.m. near the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Vance Avenue, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Police said an adult woman was found at the scene with serious injuries. She was taken to a local hospital, where her condition was considered critical and her injuries were later determined to be life-threatening.

A single student was riding the bus when the crash occurred. The student was not hurt.

The department’s Fatal Accident Crash Team was brought in to investigate, along with members of the Air Support Division. Indiana State Police is following standard protocol including inspection of the school bus as part of the investigation.

Police said investigators have examined footage from the bus’s onboard camera. At this point, investigators have found no evidence that the bus driver caused the crash.

Fort Wayne Community Schools and the driver are cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation is continuing, and police said more information will be released when it can be made public.

Southbound Coliseum Boulevard was reduced to one lane north of Vance Avenue while investigators processed the scene.