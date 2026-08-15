FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A unique way to shop and support local nonprofits is happening in the Summit City this weekend.
The two-day Thrift Trail features 11 nonprofit thrift stores, with shoppers getting 30% off purchases using a Thrift Trail Passport.
Stores are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Participants can collect stamps, complete scavenger hunts and enter to win Fort Wayne-themed raffle packages.
Visit Fort Wayne is also offering free tote bags while supplies last.
Participating stores include:
- The Lighthouse Family Thrift Store
- Blue Jacket Clothing Company
- Franciscan Center and Family Thrift
- Treasure House
- Dove’s Nest Thrift Shop
- reNEW by Blue Jacket
- Fort Wayne Habitat ReStore
- St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store
Passports are available online at fwthrifttrail.com.