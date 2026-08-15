FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A unique way to shop and support local nonprofits is happening in the Summit City this weekend.

The two-day Thrift Trail features 11 nonprofit thrift stores, with shoppers getting 30% off purchases using a Thrift Trail Passport.

Stores are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Participants can collect stamps, complete scavenger hunts and enter to win Fort Wayne-themed raffle packages.

Visit Fort Wayne is also offering free tote bags while supplies last.

Participating stores include:

The Lighthouse Family Thrift Store

Blue Jacket Clothing Company

Franciscan Center and Family Thrift

Treasure House

Dove’s Nest Thrift Shop

reNEW by Blue Jacket

Fort Wayne Habitat ReStore

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store

Passports are available online at fwthrifttrail.com.