Braun administration launches Indiana Office of Cybersecurity

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Gov. Mike Braun has announced the creation of the Office of Cybersecurity within the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, a move the administration says will strengthen the state’s ability to prepare for and respond to cyberattacks.

The new office follows the sunset of the Indiana Executive Council on Cybersecurity and is intended to provide a statewide framework for coordinating cybersecurity efforts across government agencies and with private-sector partners.

According to the governor’s office, the Office of Cybersecurity will focus on improving collaboration between state agencies and organizations that operate critical infrastructure, with the goal of helping prevent cyberattacks and improving recovery efforts when they occur. This comes following the recent cyberattacks in Michigan and Minnesota affecting various water systems.

“We are not going to sit around hoping a cyberattack doesn’t happen,” Braun said in a statement. “My administration is working proactively with entities in which a cyberattack could have serious consequences to the daily lives of Hoosiers, especially critical infrastructure owners and operators.”

State officials say the office will develop a unified approach to cybersecurity planning and response to better protect Indiana communities and essential services from cyber threats.