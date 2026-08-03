Mayor Tucker joins national entrepreneurship initiative

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker has been named a Founding Mayor of “America the Entrepreneurial,” a national campaign aimed at promoting entrepreneurship during the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration.

The initiative, led by the nonprofit Right to Start, encourages communities across the country to support business creation and expand opportunities for entrepreneurs. The campaign has also released playbooks for individuals, organizations and government leaders outlining ways to encourage entrepreneurship at the local level. Tucker announced Fort Wayne’s participation Monday during a visit to The Compound at 224 E. Wallace St.

“It’s vital that we work each day to provide hope and opportunity for individuals and families looking to start a career and launch a business,” Tucker said in a statement. “This new partnership will enhance our ability to meet the needs of those looking to grow and succeed in our community.”

Fort Wayne has expanded efforts in recent years to support small businesses through the Summit City Entrepreneur and Enterprise District, or SEED. The city says the partnership has helped more than 60 small businesses through programs focused on economic and neighborhood development, primarily in southeast Fort Wayne.

As part of the announcement, Tucker also proclaimed Aug. 3 as America the Entrepreneurial Day in Fort Wayne.