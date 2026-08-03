Michigan reports first U.S. deaths linked to cyclospora outbreak

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two people have died in Michigan after becoming ill during the ongoing cyclospora outbreak, marking the first confirmed U.S. deaths associated with the microscopic parasite, according to state health officials.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that both people had underlying health conditions that may have been affected by the intestinal illness and dehydration. The department did not release additional information.

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that causes an intestinal illness known as cyclosporiasis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms commonly include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, stomach cramps, nausea and fatigue. The illness is rarely fatal.

The parasite spreads through food or water contaminated with feces. In previous outbreaks, infections have been linked to fresh produce exposed to contaminated irrigation water.

The CDC says it is aware of more than 18,000 confirmed or suspected cases during the current outbreak, although state health reports indicate the nationwide total has surpassed 20,000. Federal case counts often trail state reporting.

Federal health officials have identified lettuce imported from Mexico and served at Taco Bell restaurants in nine states as one source of the outbreak. As of late July, the CDC had linked 1,947 cases to the lettuce, including at least 98 hospitalizations.

The CDC said its investigation remains ongoing and that additional restaurants, retailers, brands or distribution channels could also be connected to the outbreak.