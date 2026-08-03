Garten announces bid for Indiana Senate president pro tempore, names Koch for leadership role

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — State Sen. Chris Garten announced Monday that he is running to become the next president pro tempore of the Indiana Senate and, if elected by Republican senators, plans to appoint Sen. Eric Koch as majority floor leader.

The leadership announcement comes as Senate Republicans prepare to select a successor to the chamber’s current leadership.

Garten, a Republican from Charlestown, said he is seeking the caucus’ top leadership position with a focus on advancing what he described as an “Indiana First” conservative agenda and maintaining the party’s supermajority in the Senate.

If chosen as president pro tempore, Garten said he intends to appoint Koch, a Republican from Bedford, to serve as majority floor leader.

Koch endorsed Garten’s candidacy, saying he believes Garten’s leadership would help unite the Republican caucus and advance its legislative priorities.

The two senators said they plan to meet with Republican caucus members in the coming weeks to discuss legislative priorities and the future direction of the caucus.

The president pro tempore is elected by members of the Indiana Senate majority caucus and serves as the chamber’s presiding officer, overseeing Senate operations and setting the legislative agenda.