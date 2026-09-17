Braun appoints Mitch Frazier as next IEDC president

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun has appointed Mitch Frazier as the next president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Frazier will begin the job Oct. 5, succeeding Josh Richardson, who is leaving the position Oct. 2 to move into the private sector.

Frazier currently serves as president of IBJ Media. He previously led AgriNovus Indiana and Reynolds Farm Equipment and held a leadership role at ExactTarget before its acquisition by Salesforce.

He also has experience in public service, including work in Indiana state government and previously with the IEDC.

As president, Frazier will lead the state’s economic development organization, including efforts to support Indiana businesses, attract investment and work with communities and industry leaders.

Braun said Frazier’s business and public-service experience will help the administration’s efforts to expand economic opportunities in Indiana.

Richardson has served as IEDC president since October 2025. According to the governor’s announcement, his state government service spans more than 18 years.

Frazier will work alongside Indiana Secretary of Commerce Chuck Goodrich as part of the state’s economic development efforts.