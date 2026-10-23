Michigan State Police Warn Tailgating Can Trigger Road Rage and Cost Drivers $195

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOWO) — Tailgating is pushing Michigan drivers to the breaking point, and state police warn that following too closely can spark road rage, cause crashes and cost drivers up to $195 in fines.

WXYZ reports that 86-year-old Macomb County resident Walt Roberts is speaking out after becoming frustrated with drivers riding too close to the vehicles ahead of them. Roberts posted his concerns on a local Facebook group, drawing nearly 100 comments from other drivers describing similar experiences.

Roberts said tailgating seems to happen regardless of the road or time of day, and he worries some drivers do not even realize how closely they are following.

The frustration is especially familiar on Hall Road, where Sterling Heights driver Ashley Bodell told WXYZ she regularly sees the behavior. Another driver, George Warmuskerkem, said tailgaters leave little room to react if traffic suddenly stops.

Michigan State Police Lieutenant Ty Howard said troopers frequently encounter drivers who ride dangerously close to vehicles ahead of them, particularly when trying to force slower traffic out of the way.

Howard warned that tailgating can escalate into road rage. Drivers caught following too closely can receive a citation carrying two points on their license and a fine ranging from $115 to $195, depending on the jurisdiction.

State police recommend maintaining at least a three-second following distance. Drivers can measure it by choosing a fixed point, such as a road sign, and counting three seconds after the vehicle ahead passes it. If they reach that point before the count is finished, they are following too closely.

Police also urge drivers not to retaliate or engage with aggressive motorists. Warmuskerkem said he tries to remain calm and change lanes when necessary to let an aggressive driver pass.

For frustrated drivers, the message from police is straightforward: leave enough space to stop safely, and do not turn another motorist’s impatience into a dangerous confrontation.