New mRNA flu vaccine approved for adults 50 and older

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A new flu vaccine using mRNA technology is now available for adults 50 and older ahead of the 2026-27 flu season.

The FDA recently approved mFLUSIVA for adults 50 and older, with accelerated approval for adults over 65.

The vaccine is different from traditional flu shots because it uses mRNA technology rather than the egg-based manufacturing process that has been used for decades.

According to clinical studies provided by the vaccine’s manufacturer, mFLUSIVA was about 27% more effective than a standard flu vaccine. The company says the mRNA approach could also allow vaccines to be developed and manufactured more quickly and potentially provide a closer match to circulating flu strains.

Older adults face a higher risk of serious complications from influenza. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported approximately 710,000 flu-related hospitalizations and 45,000 deaths during the 2024-25 flu season.

Health experts say vaccination remains an important way for older adults to reduce their risk of severe illness.

Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University, and Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu, a professor of medicine and pharmacology at Yale University, are scheduled to discuss the new vaccine and flu prevention on Sept. 21.

The experts are expected to address how mRNA technology works, how the new vaccine differs from traditional flu vaccines and what adults 50 and older should know heading into flu season.