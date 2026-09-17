House passes bill to keep AM radio in new vehicles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The U.S. House has passed legislation that would require automakers to keep AM radio in new vehicles.

The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act passed the House on Tuesday. The bill would direct the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to require automakers to include AM broadcast radio in new vehicles at no additional charge.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., who is a cosponsor of the legislation, is applauding the House vote and encouraging the Senate to take up the bill.

Young says AM radio plays an important role in public safety across Indiana, including providing weather updates, local news and emergency and disaster information, particularly in rural areas.

The legislation has 60 Senate cosponsors. It now moves to the Senate for consideration.