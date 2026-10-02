I&M extends public feedback period for Lulu-Sorenson project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Michigan Power is extending the public comment period for its proposed Lulu-Sorenson Transmission Improvements Project through Nov. 13.

The utility says more than 1,000 community members participated in recent open houses about the proposed transmission project.

I&M said landowners, residents and other community members have asked for additional time to provide feedback on the proposed transmission routes.

The project team will use the extended comment period to gather additional information about communities and properties in the study areas and consider feedback before final routes are selected.

I&M said it cannot guarantee that individual comments will lead to changes in a potential route, but the company will evaluate the information submitted and look for ways to minimize potential impacts.

For more information about the project and a way to submit feedback through Nov. 13, click here.