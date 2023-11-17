Butler Man Dead In Thursday Night Steuben County Crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A man is dead following a Thursday Night crash in Steuben County. Sheriff’s deputies were called just before 9 P.M. Thursday to the area of State Road 1 just south of Metz Rd in Steuben County on a report of a single vehicle rollover crash that had occurred with other initial reports that a person had been ejected from the vehicle.

Police found a red pickup truck that had gone off the roadway with a male victim lying face down on the ground unresponsive who was later pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has since been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Thomas McKean of Butler, Indiana.

Sherriff’s Deputies believe that excessive speed could have potentially been a factor in the crash which remains under investigation.