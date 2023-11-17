Prostitution ring busted in Mercer County

Celina, Ohio (WOWO) – Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey today announced the indictment of multiple individuals on prostitution and solicitation related charges.

Mercer County Detectives began an investigation on October 5th, 2023 relating to intelligence that they received, suggesting that there was a possible active prostitution ring in Mercer County. The investigation revealed that there was in fact prostitution activity taking place, which involved five adult females and one adult male.

Detectives presented the case to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Mercer County Prosecutor Erin Minor then presented the case to the Grand Jury on November 16th, 2023.

The Grand Jury returned indictments on the following individuals:

Donald E Stachler (81) of Celina, was arrested on November 17th and is incarcerated in the Mercer County Jail, with no bond.

One (1) count of Promoting Prostitution, a Felony of the fourth degree.

Six (6) counts of Soliciting, a Misdemeanor of the third degree.

Shelby L Preslar (27) of Rock Hill, South Carolina, currently incarcerated at the Mercer County Jail, with no bond.

Three (3) counts of Promoting Prostitution, a Felony of the fourth degree.

Brittney E Harris (31) of Piqua, OH, currently incarcerated at the Mercer County Jail, with no bond.

One (1) count of Promoting Prostitution, a Felony of the fourth degree.

Shawn M Hetletvedt (48) of Celina, was arrested on November 17th and is incarcerated in the Mercer County Jail, with no bond.

One (1) count of Prostitution, a Misdemeanor of the third degree.

Adela M Sharpe (35) of Montezuma, was arrested on November 17th and is incarcerated in the Mercer County Jail, with no bond.

Two (2) counts of Prostitution, a Misdemeanor of the third degree.

A fifth female was charged, who is currently in custody in another facility. Her name is being withheld pending service of the indictment.