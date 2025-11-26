Canadian Man Sentenced for 90 Pounds of Ecstasy in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOWO) — A Canadian man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison after admitting to possession of 90 pounds of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, with intent to distribute. Dontavius Forbes, 27, pleaded guilty in June.

Federal agents discovered the drugs in hidden compartments of Forbes’ SUV at a service plaza along the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County according to WTOL. The vehicle, registered in Canada, had entered the U.S. more than 180 days earlier. Agents also seized nearly $3,000 in cash.

After completing his prison term, Forbes will be deported to Canada, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio. The case was investigated by the U.S. Border Patrol-Sandusky Bay Station and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Forensic analysis confirmed the 20 vacuum-sealed packages contained MDMA, a Schedule I controlled substance often used recreationally for its psychoactive effects. The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank H. Spryszak.