Car and Buggy Crash in Decatur

Decatur, Ind. (WOWO) – On July 25, 2025, at approximately 5:01 p.m., law enforcement responded to a severe traffic collision on the 1600 block of North CR 300 West in Decatur, Indiana.

The crash involved Patrick W. Carlin, 33, of Pennville, who was driving a 2006 Jaguar northbound. Data from the Life360 app indicates Mr. Carlin was traveling at about 59 mph at the time of the collision. His vehicle rear-ended an animal-drawn vehicle operated by Christ I. J. Wickey, 42, and his wife, Emma A. Wickey, 40, both also traveling northbound.

The impact caused Mr. and Mrs. Wickey to be ejected from the animal-drawn vehicle. Both sustained apparent serious injuries and were transported by ambulance to a nearby trauma hospital. They are currently listed in stable condition.

Although heavy rain was forecasted in the area, a witness at the scene reported that visibility within 500 feet was not compromised. Evidence collected suggests that Mr. Carlin was following the animal-drawn vehicle too closely, and driver inattention is also under investigation.

In accordance with Indiana law concerning serious bodily injury crashes, Mr. Carlin cooperated with a blood draw. There is no evidence indicating impairment as a factor in this incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. The department extends its thoughts and well wishes to those affected.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe Fire Department, Adams County EMS, Double T Towing, and Piqua Repair.