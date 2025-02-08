February 8, 2025
Cause of death determined for Wolcottville mother, 3 daughters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The cause and manner of death for a mother and her three children found dead in September has been determined.

21 Alive News says Rebecca Hughes, 32 of Wolcottville, died by suicide, while the deaths of her three daughters, Evalynn Newell, 8, Allison Newell, 6, and Amelia Newell, 5, were ruled homicides. 

It happened on September 17 when police were dispatched to the family’s home for a welfare check. It was then tht they found Hughes and her daughters deceased. 

No additional information has been released at this time, though the investigation remains ongoing.

