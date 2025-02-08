Protestors gather at courthouse to respond to state, federal executive orders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Protesters have gathered at the courthouse this morning (Saturday) to respond to executive orders at state and federal levels.

Immigration, the LGBTQ+ community and abortion are all subjects bringing people to the courthouse lawn and downtown streets.

It’s the second time in the last couple weeks that the courthouse has seen protestors fighting for the causes.

Individuals and groups from all sides and beliefs regarding the subjects have taken a stand outside the courthouse.

Protests have remained peaceful as of this time.