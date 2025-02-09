Over $100 thousand raised during Fort Wayne Polar Plunge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – More than $100,000 was raised during this year’s Fort Wayne’s Special Olympics Indiana Polar Plunge.

The plunge was on Saturday at Metea County Park where several gathered to make a difference for those with intellectual disabilities in Indiana.

It’s the 26th year of the event, which encourages participants to raise funds and take a plunge in the water.

This year’s Polar Plunge season started on January 31 and will continue around Indiana through March 1.

Over $100,000 was raised in Fort Wayne this year, which will ensure children and adults with intellectual disabilities are able to participate in sports, health, education and leadership programs at no cost to them.

21 Alive News says participants in this year’s plunge had to raise a minimum of $99 for the opportunity to plunge.