July 13, 2026
Local News

Chalk Walk, heART in the Park bring weekend of creativity to downtown Fort Wayne

by WOWO News0
People strolling past outdoor photo exhibit and chalk drawings.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Downtown Fort Wayne was filled with art and creativity over the weekend as the Fort Wayne Museum of Art’s Chalk Walk and Arts United’s heART in the Park returned.

The Chalk Walk marked its 26th year, bringing together artists of all skill levels to create large-scale sidewalk artwork along Main Street. Participants used pastels to design original pieces or recreate artwork on 4-by-4-foot and 8-by-8-foot squares.

Organizers expected nearly 50,000 people to attend the annual community art event. The artwork was judged by a Fort Wayne Museum of Art panel in categories including Best Use of a Street/Sidewalk Blemish, Trompe l’oeil, Favorite Art Genre, People’s Choice, and Best Square by an Artist Under 12.

Arts United’s heART in the Park also returned, featuring a two-day art sale showcasing regional artists. The event at Freimann Square Park and Arts United Center Plaza included dozens of vendors offering a variety of artwork, along with live music performances.

Both events were free and open to the public, giving residents and visitors a chance to experience local art in downtown Fort Wayne.

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