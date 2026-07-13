Summer heat returns to northeast Indiana with temperatures climbing this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Sunshine returns to northeast Indiana as temperatures begin to climb heading into the work week.

Sunday is expected to bring mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the middle to upper 80s.

A stretch of summer heat moves in Monday, with temperatures nearing 90 degrees. Highs are expected to rise into the lower to middle 90s Tuesday through at least Thursday.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the hottest and most humid days, with dew points near 70 degrees. The combination of heat and humidity could push heat index values close to 100 degrees, which may lead to a Heat Advisory.

Forecast models show some uncertainty later in the week, especially regarding storm chances. Some forecasts suggest the heat could ease as storm chances return, while others indicate the hot and dry pattern could continue into next weekend.

Meteorologists say the position of the area of high pressure will determine how long the heat lasts and when rain chances may return.