As Pell Grants Expand, Students See New Options for Short-Term Job Training

USA (AP) — Federal Pell Grants are expanding to cover some short-term job training programs, potentially giving more students a way to afford career-focused education.

For decades, Pell Grants have generally been limited to college programs lasting at least 15 weeks and 600 hours. The new Workforce Pell program allows grants to be used for qualifying programs lasting between eight and 15 weeks.

The federal government began accepting applications in July and has already approved the first programs, including a medical assistant program in Indiana and an emergency medical technician program in Iowa.

Other programs awaiting approval across the country could train students for jobs including truck drivers, electrical line workers, phlebotomists, IT support technicians, firefighters and welders.

For the 2026 academic year, the maximum Pell Grant for a full-time college student is $7,395. Workforce Pell awards can provide up to $4,310 for a 14-week program or $1,260 for an eight-week program.

To qualify for Pell funding, programs must meet federal requirements, including a 70% threshold for student completion and job placement. They also must lead to higher earnings and provide credentials that can be built upon through additional education.

Experts say the program could take years to fully roll out. Some schools are also waiting to see how the new funding system develops before participating.

Supporters say the expansion could help lower-income students overcome the cost of short-term training needed to enter a new career or increase their wages.

Critics, however, worry some students could use their lifetime Pell Grant eligibility on short-term programs instead of pursuing longer-term degrees.