Two men identified in Fort Wayne double homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified two men who were found dead Wednesday night in Fort Wayne.

Juron Sharell Stapleton, 21, and Tavion Lashawn Hamlet, 25, both of Fort Wayne, were found in the 800 block of Buchanan Street around 9:04 p.m. Sept. 9. Fort Wayne firefighters pronounced both men dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office said autopsies have been completed and both deaths were determined to be homicides.

Stapleton died from a gunshot wound, while Hamlet died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Stapleton’s death is the 24th homicide recorded in Fort Wayne and Allen County this year. Hamlet’s death is the 25th.

The Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and Allen County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the deaths.