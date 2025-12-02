Ocean Spray Investigates Viral Cranberry Sauce Videos

Washington, D.C. (WOWO) — Ocean Spray is reviewing reports after viral videos claimed that some cranberry sauce cans contained water instead of the expected product this Thanksgiving.

According to the company, it is aware of several videos circulating on social media showing cans with clear liquid inside. Millions of views and thousands of comments have been generated, prompting Ocean Spray to contact those who posted the videos to better understand the situation.

The company notes that while millions of families enjoyed the product this holiday season, even one can not meeting expectations matters. It is unclear if the videos reflect a production issue, handling error, user mishandling, or if the content was staged or generated artificially.

Some online viewers suggest the phenomenon may be caused by opening the can upside down, which is a method promoted on the packaging to help remove the sauce. No additional information is available at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.