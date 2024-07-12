Citilink Secures Nearly $11 Million for Electric-Hybrid Buses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Citilink, Fort Wayne’s public transportation provider, is set to receive a major boost in its sustainability efforts with nearly $11 million in federal funding.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has awarded Citilink $10,987,062 under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to purchase approximately 12 electric-hybrid buses. This move will replace older diesel buses, significantly reducing emissions and promoting a cleaner environment for Fort Wayne residents.

Citilink’s General Manager and CEO, John Metzinger, expressed his pride in the team’s efforts in preparing a highly competitive grant application. He also extended his gratitude for the letters of support from the Fort Wayne Mayor’s Office, New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael, and various local organizations including the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 682, Bowen Health Clinic, and Easterseals ARC of Northeast Indiana, among others. “Citilink’s acquisition of electric-hybrid buses marks a significant step towards a more sustainable future for Fort Wayne. With the support of this federal grant, the company is poised to enhance its services while minimizing its environmental impact,” said Metzinger.

The grant is part of a broader initiative by the FTA to support sustainable transportation nationwide. Acting Administrator Veronica Vanterpool emphasized the importance of these grants in delivering cleaner and greener transportation options, particularly in under-resourced areas. She stated, “These grants will help deliver cleaner and greener transportation, designed to reach everyone, and to work for everyone, particularly in places that haven’t received enough resources in the past.”

Citilink has been actively pursuing sustainability initiatives and engaging with the community to gather input. As recently as March 2023, the company conducted public surveys to incorporate the preferences and needs of the residents. The introduction of electric-hybrid buses aligns with Citilink’s ongoing commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and providing efficient, environmentally-friendly transportation options for the community.

The FTA received 477 eligible project proposals totaling $9 billion in funding requests and made $1.5 billion in total awards. Over the past three years, the FTA has awarded more than $5 billion to replace transit buses across the country, with approximately 80% of the buses funded under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law operating on zero or low-emission technology. Citilink’s initiative is part of this larger effort to enhance public transportation sustainability nationwide.

For more information about Citilink and its services, visit their website at fwcitilink.com.