July 27, 2026
Local NewsUncategorized

City of Fort Wayne Announces Return of “Open Streets Fort Wayne”

by WOWO News0
silhouette photo of six persons on top of mountain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)— The City of Fort Wayne has announced details for the upcoming return of Open Streets Fort Wayne, an annual community celebration that temporarily transforms city streets into car-free public spaces.

The ninth annual event will close several miles of urban roadway to motorized traffic, allowing residents to walk, bike, skate, and participate in physical activities safely. Local vendors, community organizations, and fitness instructors will host interactive hubs along the route featuring live music, food, and family-friendly recreation.

City leaders say the initiative aims to promote healthy living, highlight local neighborhoods, and encourage community connection. Specific street closures and event schedules will be published in the coming days as logistics are finalized.

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