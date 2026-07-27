July 27, 2026
Local News

Downtown Fort Wayne’s Famous Peregrine Falcon Spotted Safe

by WOWO News0
Falcons with chicks - phot provided by Indiana Michigan Power
Falcons with chicks - phot provided by Indiana Michigan Power

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)— Fans of Fort Wayne’s downtown wildlife can breathe a sigh of relief following reports that “Moxie,” the city’s well-known peregrine falcon, has been found safe after a brief disappearance from her usual nesting location.

Moxie, who has frequented the upper levels of the Indiana Michigan Power Center for years, had not been spotted by birdwatchers or local monitoring cameras for several days. Spotters confirmed seeing Moxie roosting nearby on the PNC Center alongside her long-time mate, Jamie.

Local naturalists report that both falcons appear healthy and active as they continue to patrol the downtown skyline.

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