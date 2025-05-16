May 16, 2025
Ohio And Drag Performances

by David Scheie0

OHIO, (WOWO) — The bill narrows in on indecent exposure and targets drag performers in part by broadening the definition of adult performers to include those exhibiting a different gender than their biological sex.

WTOL reports that doing so would restrict drag performances to adult-only spaces such as bars and nightclubs.

Backers say they aren’t trying to ban drag – but are seeking to keep it away from children.

The bill is currently in the Ohio House but will still need to pass the Senate and be signed by the Governor to become law.

