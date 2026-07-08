Commissioner Cites Oregon Court Case in Renewed Fight Against Flock Surveillance Cameras

The Lead Off

A Marshall County commissioner is asking county leaders to reconsider the use of Flock automated license plate reader cameras on public roads.

Commissioner Jesse Bohannon says privacy concerns and a recent Oregon court ruling raise questions about how vehicle data collected by the systems is stored and accessed.

The county previously approved installation of the cameras, but Bohannon is seeking another vote to remove them.

Commissioner renews effort to remove Flock cameras

MARSHALL COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) A Marshall County commissioner is renewing his effort to remove Flock automated license plate reader cameras from public roads, citing concerns about the collection and storage of vehicle data.

Commissioner Jesse Bohannon held a meeting Monday to explain why he wants the Marshall County Board of Commissioners to take another vote on whether the systems should remain in place.

Bohannon previously voted against installing the cameras and said he believes the county should reconsider the decision according to WNDU.

Flock systems collect vehicle information

Flock cameras are automated license plate reader systems designed to capture vehicle information. The technology records license plate numbers along with additional details, including vehicle make, model, color, and other identifying features such as bumper stickers.

The cameras continuously monitor roadways and store vehicle data, including information from drivers who are not suspected of violating any laws.

Oregon court case raises data access questions

Bohannon pointed to a recent court ruling in Oregon as part of his concerns about the systems.

He said the case involved a public records request seeking access to data and photographs collected by a local Flock camera system.

According to Bohannon, the case raised questions about privacy protections, how long information collected by the cameras can be stored, and who may have access to the data.

Resident voices privacy concerns

Marshall County resident Don Nunemaker said he supports Bohannon’s concerns about the cameras and the information collected by the systems.

“Flock cameras, really, are a violation of our rights. It intrudes on things and we don’t even realize it,” Nunemaker said.

“We don’t have any idea where this data goes. So the company can tell us anything they want, but unless we can have somebody — for instance — check out their systems, they can do anything they want, and we’ll never know,” Nunemaker said.

Board decision remains ahead

The Marshall County Board of Commissioners would need to consider another vote before any decision is made regarding removal of the Flock cameras.

Officials have not announced a timeline for when the board may revisit the issue.

The Takeaway