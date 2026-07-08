Man Found Dead Outside Elkhart Apartment Complex After Welfare Check

The Lead Off

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead Monday morning near an apartment building in Elkhart.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of Toledo Road for a welfare check after a report of a man sleeping outside the building.

The man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Man found dead during welfare check

ELKHART, IND. (WOWO) The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead near an apartment building Monday morning in Elkhart.

Officers were called just before 7 a.m. to the 2800 block of Toledo Road for a welfare check involving a man reported to be sleeping next to the building.

Responding officers and emergency medical personnel found the man unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene according to WNDU.

Authorities have not released the man’s identity.

Investigation underway

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Officials have not released additional details about how the man died or whether foul play is suspected.

Investigators are continuing to gather information as part of the case.

Apartment residents react to discovery

A resident of The Retreat Apartments said the discovery was unexpected for people living nearby.

“I mean, you don’t…it’s not every day that you walk outside and see CSI sitting out there, and a dead body on the ground — not the best kind of feeling,” the resident said.

Police seek information

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825.

The Takeaway