September 7, 2024
Local News

Vacant Fort Wayne home catches fire Friday morning

by Alyssa Foster
Pixabay.com

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A vacant home on the south side of the city went up in flames Friday morning.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the home in the 1000 block of Hamilton Avenue where they found flames and smoke coming from the second floor.

The FWFD was able to get the fire under control in less than 30 minutes, but heavy damage was caused from the flames, smoke and water. 

Three construction workers were reportedly inside the home working on renovations when the fire began, though they all made it out safely and without any injuries. It is unknown what caused the fire, but investigators are working to determine where it may have began.

