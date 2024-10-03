October 3, 2024
Study: FW, Kokomo among cities with fastest-growing unemployment

by WOWO News0
A new study shows Kokomo and Fort Wayne are among cities with the fastest-growing unemployment in America.

Work management experts Asana analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on the unemployment rate in nearly 400 metro areas across the country. Kokomo has the fastest-rising unemployment rate over the last five years, while Fort Wayne has the second-fastest. 

The rate in July 2019 was compared with July 2024. Each metro area was ranked based on the most significant percentage increase over the period to reveal the spots with the fastest-rising unemployment rates.   

Metro areas with the fastest-rising unemployment rates over the last five years 

Rank  Metro area  State  Unemployment rate July 2024  Unemployment rate July 2019  Percentage difference 
1  Kokomo  Indiana  7%  3.9%  79.49% 
2  Fort Wayne  Indiana  5.9%  3.4%  73.53% 
3  Greeley  Colorado  4.4%  2.6%  69.23% 
4  Spartanburg  South Carolina  5.2%  3.1%  67.74% 
5  Boulder  Colorado  4%  2.4%  66.67% 
6  Columbus  Indiana  4.3%  2.6%  65.38% 
7  Fort Collins  Colorado  3.8%  2.3%  65.22% 
8  Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort  South Carolina  4.9%  3%  63.33% 
9  Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin  South Carolina  4.7%  2.9%  62.07% 
10  San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara  California  4.5%  2.8%  60.71% 

 

