Defiance Man Charged Following Fatal Steuben County Boat Trailer Crash

The Lead Off

A 20-year-old Ohio man died after being ejected from an overturned pontoon boat in a crash near US 20 and Metz Road in Steuben County.

The driver of the pickup truck towing the boat, a 22-year-old Defiance man, has been arrested on preliminary OWI-related charges following the incident.

Authorities say impairment is believed to be a factor, and the crash remains under investigation by local law enforcement and the Indiana State Police.

STEUBEN COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) A 20-year-old Sherwood, Ohio man has died following a pontoon boat crash in Steuben County after investigators say the boat became detached from a trailer during a turn and overturned, ejecting the victim.

Authorities say the crash happened just before 7:15 p.m. on July 4, 2026, on Metz Road near the intersection of US 20, just outside Angola city limits.

Emergency response and victim rescue

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the scene after a 911 caller reported that a person may have been ejected from a vehicle or boat.

When first responders arrived, they found a male victim with a possible head injury who was unresponsive, while bystanders were already performing CPR.

Steuben County EMS and Angola Fire Rescue provided immediate medical care at the scene before transporting the victim to Parkview Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Despite life-saving efforts, the victim later died at the hospital early the next morning. He was identified as 20-year-old Cameron Laney of Sherwood, Ohio.

Crash reconstruction and initial findings

According to preliminary findings from investigators, a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck was towing a pontoon boat on a trailer eastbound on US 20, approaching Metz Road.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Chase Gustwiller of Defiance, Ohio, then made a right turn onto Metz Road at what witnesses described as a high rate of speed.

Investigators say the pontoon boat shifted during the turn, came off the trailer, and slid along the roadway on its floats for a distance before the winch strap failed.

The boat then left the roadway, entered a grassy area, and overturned.

Laney, who was aboard the pontoon, was ejected during the overturn and became trapped underneath the vessel, according to authorities.

Impairment investigation and charges

During the preliminary investigation, deputies say Gustwiller showed signs of impairment, prompting an Operating While Intoxicated investigation.

Gustwiller was later booked into the Steuben County Jail by Angola Police on the following preliminary charges:

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person (Class A misdemeanor)

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Death (Level 4 felony)

Authorities confirmed Gustwiller has since posted a $10,000 surety bond and was released from custody.

Officials say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, though the investigation remains ongoing.

Scene conditions and response agencies

Investigators noted that weather and roadway conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash. Authorities also said seatbelts were in use in the pickup truck, which sustained no damage during the incident.

Multiple agencies assisted in the response and investigation, including:

Angola Police Department

Angola Fire Rescue

Steuben County EMS

Indiana State Police

Steuben County FACT Team

Investigation continues

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says the crash remains under active investigation in coordination with assisting agencies. Officials have not announced whether additional charges may be filed as the case proceeds.

Authorities are continuing to review evidence, witness statements, and crash reconstruction findings.

The Takeaway