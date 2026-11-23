FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A new public restroom has been placed downtown Fort Wayne, but it won’t open to the public until spring.

The city says the facility was installed Tuesday on the east side of Barr Street, between Washington Boulevard and Wayne Street. Crews have been preparing the site since a building permit was issued in October.

The restroom is expected to be operable in December, but the city plans to delay opening until spring to avoid potential freezing of service lines.

The city is also evaluating options for funding regular cleaning of the facility after requested funding was cut during City Council’s review of the 2027 budget.

Visit Fort Wayne, Downtown Fort Wayne and downtown businesses have pushed for a public restroom to accommodate people attending events, farmers markets, festivals, conventions and visiting downtown shops and parks.

The facility is a Portland Loo, manufactured by Madden Fabrication. The city says the stainless-steel restroom is designed to withstand weather and vandalism, with an anti-graffiti coating and features intended to discourage loitering while maintaining privacy.

More than 300 Portland Loos have been installed throughout North America, including in Evansville, Dayton, Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids.