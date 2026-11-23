ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A 36-year-old Fort Wayne man has died after his SUV crashed into a tree Sunday night on Leesburg Road, west of Fort Wayne’s city limits.

According to WANE 15 and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were called around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the 5900 block of Leesburg Road.

Investigators say the SUV was traveling northwest on Leesburg Road when, for an unknown reason, it crossed the center line and struck a tree.

The driver, identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as William Daonte Brown, was the only person inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office says Brown died from multiple blunt impact injuries. His death was ruled accidental.

Brown is the 33rd traffic fatality in Allen County in 2026.

Leesburg Road was temporarily closed between Kroemer Road and Flaugh Road following the crash but appeared to have reopened overnight.

The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and Allen County Coroner’s Office.