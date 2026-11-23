INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — A coalition of consumer and environmental advocacy groups is proposing a series of legislative changes aimed at lowering utility bills and increasing oversight of Indiana’s utility providers.

The coalition announced its Help Hoosiers Now: 2027 Ratepayer Relief Plan, outlining proposals it hopes state lawmakers will consider during the upcoming legislative session.

The groups say Hoosiers are facing rising energy costs and argue that additional protections are needed to prevent residential customers from bearing costs associated with utility operations and large industrial energy users.

The proposals include prohibiting utilities from passing certain expenses, including lobbying, public relations and some rate case costs, onto customers. The plan would also change oversight of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, including requiring legislative confirmation of commissioners and regulatory approval of utility mergers and acquisitions.

The coalition is also calling for changes involving large data centers, including eliminating sales and property tax exemptions for AI data centers and requiring the facilities to pay their full share of electricity-related costs.

Other proposals include limiting automatic utility bill adjustment mechanisms, capping late fees and establishing fuel cost-sharing between utilities and customers.

The plan also calls for expanding access to community energy projects, supporting plug-in solar technologies and requiring commercial and industrial customers to participate in energy efficiency programs.

The coalition says the proposals build on legislation passed during the 2026 session, including measures involving performance-based ratemaking, protections against utility shutoffs during extreme heat and utility assistance programs for income-qualified households.

Organizations involved in the effort include AARP Indiana, Citizens Action Coalition, Indiana Conservation Voters and the Indiana NAACP.