Saturday Afternoon Lillie Street Shooting Investigation On-Going

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne area investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting. Shortly after 4:30 P.M., FWPD were called to the 2900 block Lillie Street after reports of a male in the street yelling he had been shot. When Officers arrived, they found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Responding officers rendered aid, while awaiting the arrival of medics who later transported the juvenile to a local hospital where the injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

Further details have yet to be released as the investigation is on-going.