Indiana Primary 2026 – What you need to know

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana’s May 5, 2026 Primary Election will see voters across the state nominate party candidates for federal and legislative seats appearing on the November general election ballot. Turnout in the primary will play a decisive role in who represents voters this fall in key races for the U.S. House of Representatives and Indiana State Senate.

U.S. House of Representatives Races

All nine U.S. House seats in Indiana are up for nomination on May 5, as candidates from both parties seek their respective party’s nomination to advance to the November general election. Below are key races relevant to Northeast Indiana and statewide coverage:

Indiana’s 1st Congressional District

Frank J. Mrvan (Democratic, incumbent) – Filed for re‑election in the Democratic primary.

Republican Primary Candidates:

• Richard Benedict (appearing with nickname on ballot)

• Barb Regnitz

• Ben Ruiz

This race will determine the Republican challenger to the incumbent’s general election campaign.

Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District

Rudy Yakym (Republican, incumbent) – Filed for the GOP nomination.

No Democratic candidates were listed in the most recent filing update at the time of reporting.

Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District (Northeast Indiana)

Marlin Stutzman (Republican, incumbent) – Running for re‑nomination.

Kelly Thompson (Democratic) – Filed for the Democratic nomination.

This district covers much of Northeast Indiana and is a major local focus of the primary.

Indiana’s 4th Congressional District

Jim Baird (Republican, incumbent) – GOP filing.

Other Republicans filed: Craig Haggard, John Piper.

Democratic candidates include Darin Patrick Griesey, Thomas D. Hall Jr., and Joe Mackey.

This district features a wide field of both Republican and Democratic candidates.

Indiana’s 5th Congressional District

Victoria Spartz (Republican, incumbent) – Filed to run.

Democratic candidates: J.D. Ford, Jackson Franklin, Todd Shelton.

This is another marquee match‑up with multiple Democratic contenders.

Indiana’s 6th Congressional District

Jefferson Shreve (Republican, incumbent) – GOP candidate for re‑nomination.

Democratic list includes David Lawrence Boyd and others filing paperwork.

This district has Democratic challengers appearing as the general election opponent to the GOP incumbent.

Indiana’s 7th Congressional District

André Carson (Democratic, incumbent) – Democratic primary candidate.

Republican candidate: Felipe Rios.

This urban‑centered district will decide its nominees in both major parties.

Indiana’s 8th and 9th Congressional Districts

8th District: Mark Messmer (Republican incumbent) with multiple Democratic challengers filed.

9th District: Erin Houchin (Republican incumbent) with multiple Democratic candidates filing.

Both districts have mixed fields for primary nominations.

Indiana State Senate Races — Spotlight on District 15

State Senate District 15

One of the most noted legislative primaries in Northeast Indiana is in Senate District 15, a seat based primarily in Allen County. According to county filings, incumbent Senator Liz Brown (Republican) is facing a Republican primary challenge from Darren Vogt.

Liz Brown (Republican, incumbent): Brown has served in the Indiana Senate for multiple terms and is seeking re‑nomination in 2026.

Darren Vogt (Republican challenger): Vogt, a local official and former county councilman, filed to appear on the Republican primary ballot challenging Brown.

Chloe Andis (Democrat): Filed as the Democratic candidate in District 15.

Alongside District 15, candidates in other Senate districts are filed, but District 15 is one of the more prominent contests with a direct challenge to an incumbent in Northeast Indiana.

Other Races and Filing Notes

While this story focuses on U.S. House races and key state legislative contests, a full certified list of candidates for state representative seats and other state legislative districts is available from the Indiana Citizen and the Secretary of State’s office. This includes multiple state Senate seats and all state House seats up for election in 2026.

Ballot Measures and Issues

Primary Ballot:

Unlike some states, Indiana’s May 5 primary does not include statewide constitutional amendments or citizen‑initiated ballot measures.

Primary ballots focus on selecting party nominees in federal and state legislative contests.

General Election Planning:

Voters will see statewide questions and referenda, including a judicial residency amendment requiring city and town judges to live in the county they serve or a bordering county, on the November 3, 2026 general election ballot.

Key Race Bullet Points

Here are the major separate races on the Indiana May 5 Primary ballot: