Drought Conditions Bring Open Burning Risks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Office of Emergency Management is urging residents to be cautious with open burning as drought conditions continue in the area.

21 Alive News says even while the weather seems great for outdoor fires, the dry conditions bring a risk for uncontrolled burns.

The Office says to keep fires in a stone or metal fireplace and keep them small. Burn only clean wood and keep the fire away from combustible materials. Have access to a nearby water supply, and be sure the fire stays attended to by a responsible person.

Allen County Code on open burning can be found HERE.