September 14, 2025
Local News

No Injuries Reported In House Fire

by Alyssa Foster0
Photo supplied/City of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire that happened Saturday night.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in the 5700 block of Winchester Rd. around 9:45 p.m. Saturday night. 

Smoke appeared to be coming from the garage. Firefighters worked to prevent it from entering the home and extinguished hot spots, according to 21 Alive News

No injuries have been reported as of this time, and all occupants were able to self-evacuate. 

However, the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

