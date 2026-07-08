Duffy’s Son-In-Law Faces GOP Primary Challenge in Wisconsin Congressional Race

WASHINGTON (WOWO): The son-in-law of U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is making a bid for Congress in Wisconsin, but his campaign is facing questions from some Republicans over his age and political experience.

26-year-old Michael Alfonso is running in the Republican primary for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, the seat once held by his father-in-law. Alfonso says critics who question his experience should look to early American leaders like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, who were also 26 when first elected to public office.

Alfonso has received backing from President Donald Trump, who has called him a “MAGA warrior,” along with support from several national Republican figures. Duffy has also returned to the district to campaign for Alfonso and help raise money for the race.

Critics, including some longtime Republicans in the district, argue Alfonso lacks the experience needed for the position.

Alfonso has highlighted his conservative values, his youth, and his personal background, including his marriage to Duffy’s daughter and the birth of his first child.

His opponents in the August 11 primary include former Iranian hostage Kevin Hermening, Ashley Furniture executive Jessi Ebben, and several other candidates.

The race is expected to test the influence of Trump’s endorsement and Duffy’s political network in a district where Republicans have held a strong advantage in recent elections.