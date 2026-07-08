Allen County Juvenile Center Receives $172,500 in Grants for New Programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Juvenile Center is receiving more than $170,000 in grant funding to expand programs aimed at supporting local youth and families.

According to WANE 15, the center announced plans for new programming funded by two grants totaling $172,500 from Indiana’s Youth Justice Oversight Committee.

An $80,000 Juvenile Justice Community Alternatives Grant will help create a Handgun Intervention Program for teens involved in firearm-related offenses. Officials say the program will focus on mentoring, family engagement, and interventions designed to reduce future involvement with firearms and prevent repeat offenses.

A second $92,500 Behavioral Health Grant will allow the juvenile center to expand services, including behavioral health assessments, crisis intervention, family stabilization programs, Aggression Replacement Training, Parent Project programming, and connections to community resources.

The programs will be developed in partnership with Park Center, Building Kings Mentoring Group, Alive Community Outreach, and the Dana Foundation.