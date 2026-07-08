Defense Questions DNA Evidence Linking Suspect to Charlie Kirk Shooting

PROVO, Utah (WOWO): Attorneys for the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk are challenging the DNA evidence prosecutors say connects him to the suspected murder weapon.

During a preliminary hearing Tuesday, defense attorney Michael Burt questioned an FBI DNA analyst about the methods used to link Tyler Robinson to a rifle recovered near Utah Valley University, where Kirk was shot in September.

The defense argued the testing does not definitively prove Robinson’s DNA was on the weapon or related evidence. Prosecutors countered that questions about the evidence can be addressed if the case moves forward to trial.

Prosecutors are seeking to have Robinson stand trial on an aggravated murder charge and have said they intend to pursue the death penalty.

Investigators say DNA found on a towel wrapped around the rifle matched Robinson’s roommate and was likely Robinson’s. Prosecutors also allege Robinson left a note admitting he planned to target Kirk.

The defense has not entered a plea on Robinson’s behalf and has sought to prevent the death penalty from being considered.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to continue Wednesday, with the judge expected to decide whether prosecutors have presented enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial.