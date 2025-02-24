February 24, 2025
Easterseals Leader to Join Trine as Director of Annual Giving

by Alyssa Foster
ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO) – A longtime Easterseals leader will be joining Trine University next month.

Crystal Church-Stavitzke has 25 years of nonprofit experience, with expertise in fundraising, grant writing, strategic planning and donor relations.

She has been with Easterseals since 2011 and will be joining Trine University as director of annual giving beginning on March 10.

She’ll lead fundraising efforts such as annual giving campaigns and donor outreach.

She’ll also oversee and provide guidance to the university’s Parents Association and its board as well as assist in planning events like Homecoming, the Touchstone Dinner and more. 

